Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1982 - 1989
-
Ecole Romain Rolland (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Romilly sur seine 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Joliot-curie- Romilly sur seine 1995 - 1996
-
Lep Denis Diderot Romilly Sur Seine- Romilly sur seine 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laetitia BORDET (LAETITIA BORDET)
-
Vit à :
TROYES, France
-
Née le :
14 sept. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
