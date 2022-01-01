Laetitia BOSE (CLAUSE ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE CURIE- Chalons en champagne 1988 - 1995
-
Collège Nicolas Appert- Chalons en champagne 1996 - 2000
-
LYCEE PRIVE SAINT JOSEPH- Chalons en champagne 2000 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laetitia BOSE (CLAUSE )
-
Vit à :
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE, France
-
Née le :
2 sept. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laetitia BOSE (CLAUSE ) a ajouté LYCEE PRIVE SAINT JOSEPH à son parcours scolaire
-
Laetitia BOSE (CLAUSE ) a ajouté Collège Nicolas Appert à son parcours scolaire
-
Laetitia BOSE (CLAUSE ) a ajouté ECOLE PIERRE CURIE à son parcours scolaire