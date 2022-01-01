Laetitia BOULAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laetitia BOULAY

  • Vit à :

    NOGENT SUR MARNE, France

  • Née le :

    30 oct. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Export

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :