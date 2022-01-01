Laetitia BOULAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1979 - 1990
Institution Ste Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1979 - 1990
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1987 - 1990
SAINT COME- Salon de provence 1990 - 1991
Lycée De L'empéri- Salon de provence 1991 - 1995
Faculté De Lettres - Lea- Aix en provence 1995 - 2000
Esm-a Ecole Supérieure De Management En Alternance- Lognes 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
CHARLES BURGER- Arcueil 2000 - 2002
COMEPA- Bagnolet
Responsable Export2002 - 2005
Safran - Silec Cable- Cachan
Responsable de Zone Europe2006 - 2006
Easydentic- FONTENAY SOUS BOIS 2006 - 2006
Mentor Corp - Perouse Plastie- Bornel
Responsable Export2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laetitia BOULAY
Vit à :
NOGENT SUR MARNE, France
Née le :
30 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Export
Enfants :
2