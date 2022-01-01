RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Saint-Germain-la-Blanche-Herbe ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Calvados les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE JEAN RACINE- Caen 1985 - 1988
-
PAUL GERNEZ- Caen
CP : MME CE1 : CE2: MME GALVEZ CM1 : Mme MAININI CM2 : Mme DARDE1988 - 1993
-
Collège Du Chemin Vert- Caen 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Charles De Gaulle- Caen 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Victor Lépine- Caen 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel Lépine- Caen 1999 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Printemps - EmployÃ©e commerciale (Commercial)- CAEN 2004 - 2005
-
Morgan - EmployÃ©e commerciale (Commercial)- Caen 2004 - 2006
-
Groupe Galeries Lafayette - EmployÃ©e de service financier (Commercial)- CAEN 2005 - 2006
-
Groupe Galeries Lafayette - Demonstratrice chez morgan (Commercial)- CAEN 2005 - 2006
-
CORA - EmployÃ©e commerciale (Commercial)- Caen
je travaille dans le rayon puÃ©riculture et c'est super sympa2006 - 2008
-
Centre Leclerc Bayeux - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- Bayeux 2008 - 2008
-
Carrefour - Assistante da caisse (Autre)- MONDEVILLE 2008 - 2009
-
CORA - EmployÃ©e commerciale (Commercial)- Caen 2009 - 2009
-
Leclerc Caen - EmployÃ©e libre service et hÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- Caen 2009 - 2009
-
Armatis - TÃ©lÃ©conseillÃ¨re GDF (Autre)- Caen 2009 - 2010
-
CARREFOUR MARKET - 3eme ASSISTANTE CHEF DE CAISSE (Commercial)- Bretteville sur odon 2010 - 2010
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Saint Jean De Monts- Saint jean de monts 2008 - 2008
Parcours club
-
CAMPING LA DAVIERE PLAGE- Saint jean de monts ( 85 ) 2011 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laetitia LEJEUNE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GERMAIN LA BLANCHE HERBE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 sept. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous
je suis l'heureuse maman d'une petite Kyra depuis le 10 novembre 2010 et c'est super génial
Si on se connais n'hésitez pas à me contacter je vous répondrais avec plaisir
Profession :
EmployÃ©e ELS caissiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
