Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES PERRAULT- Cenon 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE VINCENT VAN GOGH- Cenon 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-claire- Floirac 1985 - 1991
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1990 - 1993
-
Parish Hill High School- Chaplin 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Nicolas Brémontier- Bordeaux
BAC G31993 - 1994
-
L'iseg- Bordeaux
BTS Commerce International1994 - 1996
-
Institut Vatel- Bordeaux
Master en gestion hôtelière1996 - 1998
Parcours de vacances
-
SANDALS NEGRIL- Kingston 1997 - 1997
-
SOL CLUB CORAL- Varadero 2000 - 2000
-
HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL- Le caire 2001 - 2001
-
CROISIERE SUR LE NIL DEPUIS LOUXOR- Louxor 2001 - 2001
-
LOCATION A PORTO VECCHIO- Porto vecchio 2001 - 2001
-
CHEZ TANTE ROSE- Sao paulo 2003 - 2003
-
CHEZ GRANDE TANTE- Rio de janeiro 2003 - 2003
-
Calinago Eldorador- Gosier 2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
HOTEL SHERATON PARIS AIRPORT - Commerciale (Commercial)- Roissy en france
Coordinatrice séminaires1999 - 2001
-
Hôtel Mercure Château Chartrons - Commerciale (Commercial)- Bordeaux
Attachée commerciale séminaires et banquets2002 - 2004
-
Château Bertinerie - Commerciale (Commercial)- Bordeaux
Assistante commerciale2004 - 2005
-
PRO BTP - Employée (Administratif)- Bordeaux
agent administratif2005 - maintenant
-
Club Méditerranée- LA PLAGNE 2007 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laetitia PINTO (LARRIPE)
-
Vit à :
CENON, France
-
Née le :
30 sept. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2