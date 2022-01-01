Lakhdar LARABI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PASTEUR- Villepinte 1981 - 1983
-
PASTEUR- Villepinte 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Villepinte 1986 - 1998
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Villepinte 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Françoise Dolto- Villepinte 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Villepinte 1994 - 1997
-
Cesi Nanterre- Nanterre 2009 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lakhdar LARABI
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Quoi de neuf?
Profession :
Projeteur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté Cesi Nanterre à son parcours scolaire
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté Lycée Jean Rostand à son parcours scolaire
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté Lycée Jean Rostand à son parcours scolaire
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté Collège Françoise Dolto à son parcours scolaire
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté Collège Jean Jaurès à son parcours scolaire
-
Lakhdar LARABI a ajouté PASTEUR à son parcours scolaire