Lallia ABID est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Lallia ABID

  • Vit à :

    ST ETINNE DU BOIS, France

  • Née le :

    14 avril 1981 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agrecultrice

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages