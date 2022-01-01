RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de NormandieLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Normandie
Laura ROUAULT (MARIE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LEON- Le havre 1994 - 2000
-
Collège Institution Sainte-croix- Montivilliers 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Jean Prévost- Montivilliers 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laura ROUAULT (MARIE)
-
Vit à :
VERGETOT, France
-
Née le :
15 nov. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laura ROUAULT (MARIE) a ajouté Lycée Jean Prévost à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura ROUAULT (MARIE) a ajouté Collège Institution Sainte-croix à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura ROUAULT (MARIE) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT LEON à son parcours scolaire