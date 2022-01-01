Laura SCHWARTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARBEAU- Le plessis trevise 1995 - 2000
-
LE PETIT VAL- Sucy en brie 2000 - 2001
-
Collège Albert Camus- Le plessis trevise 2001 - 2002
-
Collège De La Voie Domitienne- Le cres 2002 - 2004
-
GEORGES POMPIDOU- Castelnau le lez 2004 - 2007
-
Lycée Joffre- Montpellier 2007 - 2009
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Nantes Atlantique (Audencia)- Nantes 2009 - maintenant
-
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY FULLERTON- Fullerton 2012 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
MTV - Programmation musicale (Autre)- Paris 2013 - 2013
-
Mtv Australie - Programmatrice musicale (Autre)- Sydney 2013 - 2013
-
Sony Music Ent. - Cheffe de projets (Marketing)- Paris 2014 - 2017
-
Play Two - Cheffe de projets (Marketing)- Paris 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laura SCHWARTZ
-
Vit à :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
Née le :
14 mai 1989 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté MTV à son parcours professionnel
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Mtv Australie à son parcours professionnel
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Sony Music Ent. à son parcours professionnel
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Play Two à son parcours professionnel
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté California State University Fullerton à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Nantes Atlantique (audencia) à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Lycée Joffre à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Georges Pompidou à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Collège De La Voie Domitienne à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Le Petit Val à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Collège Albert Camus à son parcours scolaire
-
Laura SCHWARTZ a ajouté Ecole Marbeau à son parcours scolaire