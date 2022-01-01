Laurann COUDERT (BARON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Catherine De Sienne (Aix En Provence)- Aix en provence 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Sainte-catherine De Sienne- Aix en provence 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Sainte-catherine De Sienne- Aix en provence
Section S2000 - 2003
-
IUT DE DIGNE- Digne
IUT GACO2003 - 2004
-
IUT TC- Aix en provence 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
ASCODE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Aix en provence 2006 - 2007
-
Damerio Immobilier - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Aix en provence 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurann COUDERT (BARON)
-
Vit à :
LES MILLES, France
-
Née le :
25 oct. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secretaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)