Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GEORGES BRASSENS- Chateau gontier 1988 - 1991
-
JEAN DE LA FONTAINE- Chateau gontier 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Chateau gontier 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Chateau gontier 2000 - 2003
-
Uco-iscea- Angers 2003 - 2004
-
ISEG- Nantes 2004 - 2006
-
ISEG PARIS- Paris 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
H2prod - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Paris 2006 - 2007
-
HL COM - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Paris 2007 - 2007
-
TENNIS MAGAZINE - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Clichy 2007 - 2007
-
Microsoft - Employée de service communication (Communication)- LES ULIS 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laure POTTIER
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Née le :
17 juin 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée de communication
Situation familiale :
en union libre