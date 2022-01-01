Laurence DONATO (WESENFELDER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LARMEROUX- Vanves 1972 - 1974
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1974 - 1982
Collège Michelet- Vanves 1974 - 1978
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1978 - 1981
Faculté De Médecine Necker Enfants Malades- Paris 1981 - 1987
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurence DONATO (WESENFELDER)
Vit à :
VANVES, France
Née en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MEDECIN
Mes goûts et passions
