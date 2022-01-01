Laurence LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire St Rambert D'albon- Saint rambert d'albon 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Fernand-berthon- Saint rambert d'albon 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Saint Maurice L Exil- Saint maurice l'exil 1982 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurence LOPEZ
-
Vit à :
ST RAMBERT D'ALBON, France
-
Née le :
15 mars 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurence LOPEZ a ajouté Collège Saint Maurice L Exil à son parcours scolaire
-
Laurence LOPEZ a ajouté Collège Fernand-berthon à son parcours scolaire
-
Laurence LOPEZ a ajouté école Primaire St Rambert D'albon à son parcours scolaire