Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CHATAIGNERAIE- Chambourcy 1981 - maintenant
-
Collège André Derain- Chambourcy 1986 - 2006
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1990 - maintenant
-
INSTITUT FORMATION SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER INTERCOMMUNAL- Saint germain en laye 1993 - maintenant
-
ECOLE DE PUERICULTURE- Saint denis 1999 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CHIPS SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint germain en laye 1996 - maintenant
-
Chi Poissy St Germain En Laye - Infirmière puéricultrice (Autre)- Poissy 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurence ROUYER
-
Vit à :
CARRIERES SOUS POISSY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée depuis 4 ans et demi et j'ai un petit garçon de 2 ans
Profession :
Infirmière Puéricultrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1