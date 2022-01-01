Laurence VACHEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Romain De Jalionas)- Saint romain de jalionas 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Lamartine- Cremieu 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Villefontaine 1981 - 1984
-
Université Jean Moulin- Lyon3- Lyon 1984 - 1986
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Marriott Hotels - Hotel repcetion and Reservation centre- Londres 1987 - 2002
-
ACTA ASSISTANCE - Responsable opérationnel- Limonest 1995 - 2006
-
ARC EUROPE - Operations and Implementation manager- Bruxelles 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurence VACHEZ
-
Vit à :
TERVUREN, Belgique
-
Née le :
1 sept. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Operations and Implementation manager
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible