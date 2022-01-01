Laurence VACHEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Marriott Hotels  - Hotel repcetion and Reservation centre

     -  Londres 1987 - 2002

  • ACTA ASSISTANCE  - Responsable opérationnel

     -  Limonest 1995 - 2006

  • ARC EUROPE  - Operations and Implementation manager

     -  Bruxelles 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurence VACHEZ

  • Vit à :

    TERVUREN, Belgique

  • Née le :

    1 sept. 1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Operations and Implementation manager

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages