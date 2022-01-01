RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Asnières-sur-Seine
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
INFOMOBILE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Guyancourt 1986 - 1998
-
Bouygues Telecom - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1998 - 1999
-
Réseau Club (Bouygues Telecom) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2000 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée International Des Pontonniers- Strasbourg 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Claude Bernard- Paris 1989 - 1991
-
Icd Institut International De Commerce Et De Distribution- Paris 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent AUNE
-
Vit à :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
Né le :
4 août 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Comptes Clés
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible