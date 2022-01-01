RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã VaurÃ©al
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Bezons 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Bezons 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Cergy 1984 - 1987
-
Jean Baptiste Poquelin (B.t.s.)- Saint germain en laye 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Caisses d'Epargne (Bpce - Banque Populaire Caisses D'épargne) - Directeur de DÃ©partement- CERGY 1989 - 2008
-
Caisses d'Epargne (Bpce - Banque Populaire Caisses D'épargne) - DIrecteur Adjoint- PARIS 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
53e Regiment De Transmission- Fribourg 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent BAILLIVET
-
Vit Ã :
VAUREAL, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 juil. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants
Profession :
Directeur de back office
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - BrÃ©sil - Espagne - Italie - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Tunisie
-
