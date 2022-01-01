Laurent BILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jules Michelet (Issoudun)- Issoudun 1977 - 1979
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE DUN- Dun sur auron 1979 - 1980
Collège Joliot-curie- Mehun sur yevre 1980 - 1985
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
MAJO FJT CENTRE ACCUEIL- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1989
ST MARTIN SPORT- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1996
Club De Karaté Chateauroux- Chateauroux 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Automobile (Matra)- ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY 1988 - 2003
Parcours militaire
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurent BILLY
Vit à :
LE MONT-DORE, France
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mieux vaut servir d'arbitre entre deux ennemis qu'entre deux amis, car l'un des amis deviendra un ennemi, et l'un des ennemis un ami.
Profession :
Commerçant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
