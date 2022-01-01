Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SPERRY UNIVAC

     -  Puteaux 1982 - 1984

  • Agfa Gevaert  - Chef du departement marketing (Commercial)

     -  SURESNES 1984 - 1991

  • ALPS ELECTRIC EUROPA  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris la defense 1993 - 1998

  • XEROX BUSINESS SERVICES  - Program manager (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1998 - 2002

  • ADS ANKER  - Directeur des ventes (Commercial)

     -  Saint ouen l'aumone 2002 - 2006

  • JOUVE  - Directeur de dÃ©partement (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Paris 2006 - 2008

  • Ricoh-france  - Directeur commercial bpo (Commercial)

     -  Clamart 2008 - 2012

  • PITNEY BOWES MANAGEMENT SERVICES  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Collegien 2012 - 2015

  • Cimpress  - Senior account manager (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2015 - 2016

  • Kodak Alaris  - Channel manager (Commercial)

     -  Maisons alfort 2017 - 2017

  • KOFAX  - Business rÃ©gional manager (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2017 - 2019

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Laurent BLANDIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    BRUYERES LE CHATEL, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur des ventes

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

