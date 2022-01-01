RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã BruyÃ¨res-le-ChÃ¢tel
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Morel De Vindé- La celle saint cloud 1961 - 1968
-
Collège Passy Saint-nicolas Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1969 - 1976
-
école Spéciale De Mécanique Et D'électricité- Esmery hallon 1977 - 1979
Parcours de vacances
-
English Home Holidays- Bognor regis 1976 - 1976
-
English Home Holidays- Worthing 1977 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
25 Eme Regiment D'artillerie- Thionville 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
SPERRY UNIVAC- Puteaux 1982 - 1984
-
Agfa Gevaert - Chef du departement marketing (Commercial)- SURESNES 1984 - 1991
-
ALPS ELECTRIC EUROPA - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Paris la defense 1993 - 1998
-
XEROX BUSINESS SERVICES - Program manager (Commercial)- Paris 1998 - 2002
-
ADS ANKER - Directeur des ventes (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 2002 - 2006
-
JOUVE - Directeur de dÃ©partement (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 2006 - 2008
-
Ricoh-france - Directeur commercial bpo (Commercial)- Clamart 2008 - 2012
-
PITNEY BOWES MANAGEMENT SERVICES - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Collegien 2012 - 2015
-
Cimpress - Senior account manager (Commercial)- Paris 2015 - 2016
-
Kodak Alaris - Channel manager (Commercial)- Maisons alfort 2017 - 2017
-
KOFAX - Business rÃ©gional manager (Commercial)- Paris 2017 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent BLANDIN
-
Vit Ã :
BRUYERES LE CHATEL, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur des ventes
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
