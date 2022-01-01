Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AU VIEUX CAMPEUR  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 1993 - 1998

  • Würth  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ERSTEIN 1998 - 1999

  • BERTON SICARD  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Avignon 1999 - 2004

  • FEIN FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saverne 2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurent BONNAFOUX

  • Vit à :

    JONQUIERES, France

  • Né le :

    5 juin 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Vrp

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

