Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE MARSEILLE- Paris 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Louise Michel- Paris 1980 - 1984
-
L.p. Simone Veil (Rue De Poitou) Paris 3ème- Paris 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Simone Veil- Paris 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Simone Weil- Paris 1984 - 1987
-
TOLBIAC- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Paris 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
51 Eme Régiment D'artillerie- Wittlich 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
AU VIEUX CAMPEUR - Commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 1993 - 1998
-
Würth - Commercial (Commercial)- ERSTEIN 1998 - 1999
-
BERTON SICARD - Commercial (Commercial)- Avignon 1999 - 2004
-
FEIN FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saverne 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent BONNAFOUX
-
Vit à :
JONQUIERES, France
-
Né le :
5 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vrp
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2