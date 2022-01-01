RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Germain-en-Laye ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans les Yvelines les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1980 - 1988
-
ESTACA- Levallois perret 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Stanislas- Paris 1991 - 1993
-
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA- Minneapolis 1995 - 1997
-
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY- Evanston 1997 - 1998
-
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA BERKELEY- Berkeley 1999 - 1999
-
UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS- Leeds 2003 - 2003
-
UNIVERSITY CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES- Los angeles 2008 - 2008
-
Universite Du Maine (Faculte Des Sciences)- Le mans 2015 - 2016
-
UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO- Boulder 2015 - 2015
-
Technische Universität- Dresden 2016 - 2016
-
Université De Montréal- Montréal 2018 - 2018
Parcours associatif
-
Association Aéronautique Et Astronautique De France-3.a.f.- Membre Associé- Caen 1989 - maintenant
-
Institute Of Acoustics- Milton keynes 2015 - 2015
Parcours militaire
-
4eme Regiment De Chasseurs- Gap 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Ge Power System - Ingénieur- Belfort 2000 - 2000
-
Ge Renewable Energy - Chef de projet- Rheine 2004 - 2012
-
A.i.r - Chef de projet- Rheine 2013 - 2014
-
Siemens Wind Power Aps - Chef de projet- Aalborg 2015 - 2016
-
A.i.r - Chef de projet- Belfort 2016 - 2017
-
Nordex Se - Chef de projet- Bregninge (svendborg) 2017 - 2018
-
A.i.r - Chef de projet- Belfort 2019 - 2020
-
Isalys - Chef de projet- Bruxelles 2021 - 2021
-
Comsip - Analyste- La plaine saint denis 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent BONNET (LAURENT ARMAND BONNET)
-
Vit à :
SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE, France
-
Né le :
3 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
-
