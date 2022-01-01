Laurent CAPRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BERTHELOT- Mont saint aignan 1981 - 1987
-
-
Collège Hector Malot- Le mesnil esnard 1987 - 1991
-
-
Lycée Galilée- Franqueville saint pierre 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques- Nancy 1996 - 1998
-
Universty Of Massachusetts, Amherst- Amherst
MS Chemical Eng1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Cercle D'escrime De Rouen (Cer)- Rouen 1994 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
NOVASEP- Philadelphie 2000 - 2014
-
Bp Lubricants - Regional Project Engineer / CAPEX Plant Tag- Philadelphia 2014 - 2019
-
Sanofi - Deputy Director, Project Management US (Technique)- 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent CAPRON
-
Vit Ã :
PHILADELPHIE, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© le :
14 dÃ©c. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite aux Etats-Unis depuis 1998. Apres le Massachusetts, je suis maintenant dans la region de Philadelphie.
Profession :
Engineering Manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
