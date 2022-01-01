Laurent CAPRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • NOVASEP

     -  Philadelphie 2000 - 2014

  • Bp Lubricants  - Regional Project Engineer / CAPEX Plant Tag

     -  Philadelphia 2014 - 2019

  • Sanofi  - Deputy Director, Project Management US (Technique)

     -  2019 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Laurent CAPRON

  • Vit Ã  :

    PHILADELPHIE, Etats-Unis

  • NÃ© le :

    14 dÃ©c. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'habite aux Etats-Unis depuis 1998. Apres le Massachusetts, je suis maintenant dans la region de Philadelphie.

  • Profession :

    Engineering Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages