Laurent CASSEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Nissan Sun Car  - Employé administratif (Administratif)

     -  Saint omer

    Comptabilité, secrétariat, vente (Stagiaire)

    2003 - 2003

  • Edf Saint Omer

     -  Saint omer

    Gestionnaire des stocks papiers des 5 sites (Stagiaire)

    2004 - 2004

  • Mairie De Saint Martin Au Laert  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Saint martin au laert

    Agent de voirie

    2004 - 2004

  • Mairie De Saint Martin Au Laert  - Employé administratif (Administratif)

     -  Saint martin au laert

    Organisation et Réalisation appels d'offres (Stagiaire)

    2005 - 2005

  • Nucléaire - CNPE (Edf - Electricité De France)  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  GRAVELINES

    Réorganisation des stocks magasins

    2005 - 2005

  • Auchan  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  SAINT OMER

    Assistant chef de rayon jardin (Stagiaire)

    2006 - 2006

  • Caso  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Longuenesse

    Agent de salubrité

    2006 - 2006

  • Cofathec Adf/tarlin  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Gravelines

    Réalisation étude de marché Organisation de transport international

    2007 - 2007

  • ARC INTERNATIONAL  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Arques

    Cartonneur

    2007 - 2007

  • France Télécom  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  SAINT OMER

    Conseiller Réseau Distribution

    2007 - 2007

  • Auchan  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  LONGUENESSE

    Vendeur Informatique

    2008 - 2008

  • ARC INTERNATIONAL  - Assistant commercial export (Commercial)

     -  Arques 2008 - 2008

  • CABINET PILLIOT  - Analyste financier (Commercial)

     -  Aire sur la lys 2009 - 2009

  • Cabinet Pillot  - Analyste Financier (Immo) (Commercial)

     -  Aire sur la lys 2009 - 2009

  • Distri Club Medical  - Responsable marketing (Marketing)

     -  Fruges 2009 - 2010

  • ARC INTERNATIONAL  - Assistant commercial export

     -  Arques 2010 - 2011

  • CALAIRE CHIMIE  - Assistant Commercial

     -  Calais 2011 - 2012

  • Décoramade  - Assistant commercial

     -  Villeneuve d'ascq 2012 - 2012

  • Transinter  - Exploitant

     -  Tatinghem 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurent CASSEZ

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MARTIN AU LAERT, France

  • Né le :

    3 oct. 1984 (37 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Que le temps passe vite ! N'hésitez pas à reprendre contact !

  • Profession :

    Exploitant/affréteur Transport TRANS-INTER

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :