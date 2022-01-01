Laurent CASSEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Long Jardin (Saint Martin Au Laert)- Saint martin au laert 1988 - 1995
-
Collège Esplanade- Saint omer
3ème A 4ème A 5ème C 6ème E1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Alexandre Ribot- Saint omer
Bac ES1999 - 2002
-
Iut De St Omer - Dunkerque- Longuenesse
DUT Gestion Administrative et Commerciale (GACO)2002 - 2004
-
IUT DE SAINT OMER- Saint omer 2002 - 2004
-
Université Du Littoral Pôle Lamartine- Dunkerque 2004 - 2007
-
Université Du Littoral Cote D'opale- Dunkerque
Licence AES Logistique Master Affaires Internationales Marketing Vente2004 - 2007
-
Université Du Littoral- Saint omer 2004 - 2007
-
Iut De St Omer - Dunkerque - Enseignant (Administration des entreprises)- Longuenesse
Enseignant Vacataire Logistique GACO 22016 - 2016
-
Iut De St Omer - Dunkerque - Enseignant (Administration des entreprises)- Dunkerque
Enseignant Vacataire en Logistique GACO 22017 - 2017
-
Iut De St Omer - Dunkerque - Enseignant (Administration des entreprises)- Longuenesse
Enseignant Vacataire Logistique GACO 22018 - 2018
Parcours club
-
Les écuries De Saint Martin- Saint martin au laert 1995 - 1996
-
Audomaroise : Muscu- Saint omer 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Nissan Sun Car - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Saint omer
Comptabilité, secrétariat, vente (Stagiaire)2003 - 2003
-
Edf Saint Omer- Saint omer
Gestionnaire des stocks papiers des 5 sites (Stagiaire)2004 - 2004
-
Mairie De Saint Martin Au Laert - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint martin au laert
Agent de voirie2004 - 2004
-
Mairie De Saint Martin Au Laert - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Saint martin au laert
Organisation et Réalisation appels d'offres (Stagiaire)2005 - 2005
-
Nucléaire - CNPE (Edf - Electricité De France) - Ouvrier (Production)- GRAVELINES
Réorganisation des stocks magasins2005 - 2005
-
Auchan - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- SAINT OMER
Assistant chef de rayon jardin (Stagiaire)2006 - 2006
-
Caso - Ouvrier (Production)- Longuenesse
Agent de salubrité2006 - 2006
-
Cofathec Adf/tarlin - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Gravelines
Réalisation étude de marché Organisation de transport international2007 - 2007
-
ARC INTERNATIONAL - Ouvrier (Production)- Arques
Cartonneur2007 - 2007
-
France Télécom - Commercial (Commercial)- SAINT OMER
Conseiller Réseau Distribution2007 - 2007
-
Auchan - Commercial (Commercial)- LONGUENESSE
Vendeur Informatique2008 - 2008
-
ARC INTERNATIONAL - Assistant commercial export (Commercial)- Arques 2008 - 2008
-
CABINET PILLIOT - Analyste financier (Commercial)- Aire sur la lys 2009 - 2009
-
Cabinet Pillot - Analyste Financier (Immo) (Commercial)- Aire sur la lys 2009 - 2009
-
Distri Club Medical - Responsable marketing (Marketing)- Fruges 2009 - 2010
-
ARC INTERNATIONAL - Assistant commercial export- Arques 2010 - 2011
-
CALAIRE CHIMIE - Assistant Commercial- Calais 2011 - 2012
-
Décoramade - Assistant commercial- Villeneuve d'ascq 2012 - 2012
-
Transinter - Exploitant- Tatinghem 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent CASSEZ
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN AU LAERT, France
-
Né le :
3 oct. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que le temps passe vite ! N'hésitez pas à reprendre contact !
Profession :
Exploitant/affréteur Transport TRANS-INTER
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
