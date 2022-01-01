Laurent CHABRELY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Buffiere (Pierre Buffiere)- Pierre buffiere 1966 - 1973
-
Collège Fernand Lagrange- Pierre buffiere 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Turgot- Limoges 1978 - 1982
-
IUT GENIE MECANIQUE ET PRODUCTIQUE- Limoges 1982 - 1983
-
CNAM- Limoges 1987 - 1995
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Tarbes 2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Professionnel Raoul Dautry - Enseignant- Limoges 2001 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Ceentre De Vacances Fol Auphelle En Vassivière- Peyrat le chateau 1976 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
Frégate Aconit- Brest
DÃ©tecteur asm.1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
SOFRANCE - Technicien (Technique)- Nexon
Bureau d'Ã©tudes.1987 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent CHABRELY
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT PAUL D'EYJEAUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BÃ©nin - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GuinÃ©e - Irlande - Maroc - Mauritanie - Royaume-Uni - Togo
-
