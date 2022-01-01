Laurent COLSENET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Le blanc mesnil 1966 - maintenant
-
ECOLE CLARET- Gonesse 1971 - maintenant
-
Orgeomont 1- Gonesse 1972 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
International Sport Consult - CONCEPTEUR- Versailles 1979 - 1989
-
Longchamp Expo - DGA (Commercial)- Le blanc mesnil 1991 - 2008
-
EXPO OUEST INTERNATIONAL - Dirigeant (Communication)- Saint malo 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent COLSENET
-
Vit Ã :
HEDE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Se retrouver, histoire de se rappeler du bon vieux temps!
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurent COLSENET a ajoutÃ© EXPO OUEST INTERNATIONAL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent COLSENET a ajoutÃ© Longchamp Expo Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent COLSENET a reconnu Denis COLSENET sur la photo CE 1
-
Laurent COLSENET a reconnu Denis COLSENET sur la photo cp, Mm martin
-
Laurent COLSENET a reconnu Laurent COLSENET sur la photo CM2 69/70
-
Laurent COLSENET a ajoutÃ© ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Laurent COLSENET a ajoutÃ© ECOLE CLARET Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Laurent COLSENET a ajoutÃ© Orgeomont 1 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Laurent COLSENET a reconnu Laurent COLSENET sur la photo Copains de chambrée de la 08/77