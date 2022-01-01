Laurent DELAPLACE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jacques Decour- LE BLANC MESNIL 1973 - 1977
Collège Marcel Cachin- LE BLANC MESNIL 1977 - 1981
Baccalaureat F2 - Lycée Technique Jacquard- PARIS 1981 - 1985
Inspecteur De Maintenance En Informatique - Control Data- PARIS 1985 - 1986
Armée De L'air - Dijon- DIJON 1986 - 1986
Itil Foundation V3 - Peoplecert- PARIS 2013 - 2013
Xerox Formation- PARIS 2015 - 2015
Secnum Académie A- PARIS 2017 - 2018
Devops Foundation - Data/peoplecert- PARIS 2019 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
Air Liquide Santé (Air Liquide) - Remplaçant d'été (Production)- LE BLANC MESNIL 1984 - 1984
Air Liquide Santé (Air Liquide) - Remplaçant d'été (Production)- LE BLANC MESNIL 1985 - 1985
Etat-Major de l'Armée de Terre (Ministère De La Défense) - Aviateur (Autre)- STRASBOURG 1986 - 1987
MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE SERVICES - Technicien informatique (Technique)- Paris 1987 - 1988
Gm2i-tasq - Chef d'agence / Chargé d'affaire / Technicien (Informatique)- Saint thibault des vignes 1988 - 1999
INEA - Chef de Projets (Informatique)- Cergy 1999 - 1999
Atos Origin Infogérance (Atos) - Consultant Process / Bid - Transition - Transformation Manager / Service Delivery Manager / Delivery Manager (Informatique)- BEZONS 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurent DELAPLACE
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Bid/Transition/Transformation Manager/Consultant Process
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
