Laurent DESBIOLLES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Chef Lieu (Nangy)- Nangy 1975 - 1981
-
Collège- Reignier 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Des Glières- Annemasse 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Sainte-famille- La roche sur foron
BTS COMPTA1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent DESBIOLLES
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a créé l'album photo ECOLE DE NANGY
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a créé l'album photo ECOLE DE NANGY
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a ajouté 1 photo à son album NANGY
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a créé l'album photo NANGY
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a reconnu Laurent DESBIOLLES sur la photo suivante
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a créé l'album photo 6EME D 1981 COLLEGE DE REIGNIER
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a ajouté Scp Verdonnet Tissot-grevaz Gauthier à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent DESBIOLLES a reconnu Laurent DESBIOLLES sur la photo ECOLE PRIMAIRE NANGY