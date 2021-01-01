Laurent FERLICOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EPC SAINT JOSEPH - Autre- Le chambon feugerolles 1976 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Le chambon feugerolles 1976 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Tézenas Du Montcel - Autre- Saint etienne 1989 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
7 Rcs- Besancon 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
CB LOCATION - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Lyon 1995 - 2000
-
AUTOP - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Lyon 2000 - 2003
-
UCAR - Cadre administratif (Autre)- Lyon 2003 - 2005
-
Auto Location 50-14 - Responsable d'agence (Autre)- Caen 2005 - 2006
-
Auto Location Normandie - Sixt - Responsable d'agence (Autre)- Caen 2007 - 2010
-
Orelyan - Ucar - Chef d'agence (Administratif)- Caen 2010 - maintenant
-
LERAT LOCATION- Caen 2013 - 2015
-
LERAT LOCATION - RESP D'AGENCE (Autre)- Cherbourg 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent FERLICOT
-
Vit à :
DIGOSVILLE, France
-
Né le :
26 juil. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CHEF D'AGENCE DE LOCATION DE VEHICULES
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
France - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Laurent FERLICOT a ajouté LERAT LOCATION à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent FERLICOT a ajouté Lerat Location à son parcours professionnel