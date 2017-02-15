Laurent GASSOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Saint Jean De Braye)- Saint jean de braye 1975 - 1979
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Saint jean de braye 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-aignan- Orleans 1980 - 1983
-
CFA CHARLES PEGUY- Orleans 1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 705- Tours 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Quelle La Source (Vpc) - Ouvrier (Production)- Saran 1991 - 1999
-
Parfums (Christian Dior) - EmployÃ© (Autre)- SAINT JEAN DE BRAYE 2000 - 2004
-
Unisabi - Masterfoods - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint denis de l'hotel 2004 - 2006
-
Laboratoires Servier - Ouvrier (Production)- GIDY 2006 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent GASSOT
-
Vit Ã :
ORLÃ‰ANS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Operateur de production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
