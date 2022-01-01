Laurent LAURENT LAVEN (LAVEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LA COUDRAIE- Poissy 1971 - 1976
Collège La Taillette- Menucourt 1976 - 1980
Lycée Jean Perrin - Autre (Voie générale)- Saint ouen l'aumone 1980 - 1985
Insem Paris 15- Paris 1985 - 1986
Parcours militaire
6éme Régiment De Dragons à Saarburg- Saarburg
Secrétariat Atelier Régimentaire1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
COMPUTERLAND FRANCE- Boulogne billancourt 1987 - 1989
LANWARE FRANCE- Aulnay sous bois 1989 - 1994
PHENIX ENERGY- Levallois perret 1994 - 2002
Aventis (Sanofi) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ANTONY 2002 - 2005
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Informaticien (Informatique)- GENTILLY 2005 - 2007
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurent LAURENT LAVEN (LAVEN)
Vit à :
VAUREAL, France
Né en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Laurent, marié, 2 enfants.
Profession :
Responsable de domaine SI
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
