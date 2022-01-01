Laurent LAURENT PENOT (PENOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Civray)- Civray 1968 - 1976
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Civray 1973 - 1977
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE PUBLIQUE- Civray 1975 - 1979
-
Collège- Civray 1978 - 1982
-
LP LA GARENNE- Ruffec 1981 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
503 Regiment De Train- La rochelle 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Angouleme Boissons- Gond pontouvre 1990 - 2002
-
STRADA - Tech info (Informatique)- Bressuire 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent LAURENT PENOT (PENOT)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-BENOÃŽT, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Inspecteur Gadjet au LEP la Garenne Ruffec et nounours au 503e RT de la Rochelle (06/87 a 06/88)
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
