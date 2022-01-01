Laurent LEBLOND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
ENP SENS - 103 ème stage CRS (Autre)- Sens 1985 - 1985
-
Crs 32- Sainte adresse 1985 - 1988
-
Hotel De Police Le Havre - Brigade de roulement (Autre)- Le havre 1988 - 1989
-
ECOLE DE POLICE DE SENS - 88 ème Stage motard (Autre)- Sens 1989 - 1989
-
Hôtel De Police Saint-omer - Motocycliste (Autre)- Saint omer 1990 - 1993
-
Hôtel De Police Chambery - FMU-BAC NUIT-CIC NUIT (Autre)- Chambery 1993 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent LEBLOND
-
Vit à :
AIX LES BAINS, France
-
Né en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté Hotel De Police Le Havre à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté ENP SENS à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté Hôtel De Police Chambery à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté Hôtel De Police Saint-omer à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté ECOLE DE POLICE DE SENS à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent LEBLOND a ajouté Crs 32 à son parcours professionnel