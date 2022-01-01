Résultats examens 2023

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Beaucamp  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Beuzeville 1994 - 1997

  • Métal 2  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Eu 1997 - 1999

  • REDELE AUTOMOBILES  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Le petit quevilly 2000 - 2001

  • Transcosatal  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Dieppe

    Responsable du bureau

    2001 - 2006

  • VTNI  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  Sotteville les rouen

    Responsable de Dossier

    2006 - 2008

  • Veolia Transport (Veolia)

     -  ROUEN

    Responsable de Dossier

    2006 - 2009

  • SODINEUF HABITAT NORMAND  - Responsable administratif (Finance)

     -  Dieppe 2009 - 2014

  • Duval Electricite  - Responsable comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Bois guillaume 2017 - 2017

  • Hopital De Dieppe 76  - Adjoint directeur des finances (Finance)

     -  Dieppe 2018 - 2019

  • Veolia  - Responsable administratif (Finance)

     -  2019 - 2020

  • Vinci  - Responsable administratif et financier (Finance)

     -  2020 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Laurent LOUVET

  • Vit Ã  :

    DIEPPE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 aoÃ»t 1969 (53 ans)

    Marié
    2 enfants
    heureux de vivre (malgré la tête sur la photo)

    Adresse e-mail : louvet.l@free.fr

  • Profession :

    Responsable administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

