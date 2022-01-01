RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã DieppeLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Dieppe
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Marcel Dupre (Barentin)- Barentin 1976 - 1978
Ecole La Champmesle Fontenelle (Barentin)- Barentin 1978 - 1980
Collège Catherine Bernard- Barentin
6e12 5e6 4e8 3e7 3e7 (2 fois)1980 - 1985
Lycée Thomas Corneille- Barentin
2e7 1G2 TG21985 - 1988
Bts Gestion Comptabilite-flaubert- Rouen 1988 - 1990
IAE MSTCF- Rouen 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Beaucamp - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Beuzeville 1994 - 1997
Métal 2 - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Eu 1997 - 1999
REDELE AUTOMOBILES - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Le petit quevilly 2000 - 2001
Transcosatal - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Dieppe
Responsable du bureau2001 - 2006
VTNI - Cadre financier (Finance)- Sotteville les rouen
Responsable de Dossier2006 - 2008
Veolia Transport (Veolia)- ROUEN
Responsable de Dossier2006 - 2009
SODINEUF HABITAT NORMAND - Responsable administratif (Finance)- Dieppe 2009 - 2014
Duval Electricite - Responsable comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Bois guillaume 2017 - 2017
Hopital De Dieppe 76 - Adjoint directeur des finances (Finance)- Dieppe 2018 - 2019
Veolia - Responsable administratif (Finance)- 2019 - 2020
Vinci - Responsable administratif et financier (Finance)- 2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
Club Des Sports S/m Dieppois- Dieppe 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent LOUVET
Vit Ã :
DIEPPE, France
NÃ© le :
27 aoÃ»t 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié
2 enfants
heureux de vivre (malgré la tête sur la photo)
Adresse e-mail : louvet.l@free.fr
Profession :
Responsable administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
