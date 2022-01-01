Laurent MARCOULY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HAMEAU DE MONTREDON- Carcassonne 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Le Bastion- Carcassonne 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean Durand- Castelnaudary 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent MARCOULY
-
Vit à :
LA CAUNETTE, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurent MARCOULY a ajouté Lycée Jean Durand à son parcours scolaire
-
Laurent MARCOULY a ajouté Collège Le Bastion à son parcours scolaire
-
Laurent MARCOULY a ajouté ECOLE HAMEAU DE MONTREDON à son parcours scolaire