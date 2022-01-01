Laurent PERONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Joliot-curie- Romilly sur seine 1983 - 1986
-
IUT DE TROYES- Troyes 1986 - 1987
-
LP LES LOMBARDS- Troyes 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
403°ra- Semoutiers montsaon 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Cycles Peugeot (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Adjoint responsable maintenance (Technique)- ROMILLY SUR SEINE 1990 - 1996
-
Smurfit Socar - Responsable maintenance (Technique)- Poix terron 1996 - 1998
-
SMURFIT SOCAR - Responsable onduleuse (Production)- Epernay 1999 - 2000
-
Smurfit Kappa - Responsable maintenance (Technique)- Sault les rethel 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent PERONNET
-
Vit à :
RETHEL, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable maintenance papeterie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2