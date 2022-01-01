Laurent PERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
INSTITUT CONTROL DATA- Paris 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
SET ELECTRONIQUE - Technicien - Support (Informatique)- Verrieres le buisson 1990 - 1998
-
WESTCON EX LANDIS EX ILION - Formateur (Informatique)- Suresnes
Illion Faculty > Landis > Westcon @ Suresnes1998 - 2003
-
XCOM - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Chatou 2003 - 2004
-
Sun Microsystems - Architecte Avant-vente (Informatique)- 2004 - 2007
-
ARUMTEC - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Paris 2007 - 2011
-
Emc² Computer System - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Nanterre 2011 - 2018
-
Lpe Services - Gérant de société (Informatique)- Paris 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent PERRIER
-
-
Né le :
14 sept. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant freelance en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté Lpe Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté Emc² Computer System à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté WESTCON EX LANDIS EX ILION à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté ARUMTEC à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté Sun Microsystems à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté XCOM à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté SET ELECTRONIQUE à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent PERRIER a ajouté INSTITUT CONTROL DATA à son parcours scolaire