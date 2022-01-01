Laurent PERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SET ELECTRONIQUE  - Technicien - Support (Informatique)

     -  Verrieres le buisson 1990 - 1998

  • WESTCON EX LANDIS EX ILION  - Formateur (Informatique)

     -  Suresnes

    Illion Faculty > Landis > Westcon @ Suresnes

    1998 - 2003

  • XCOM  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Chatou 2003 - 2004

  • Sun Microsystems  - Architecte Avant-vente (Informatique)

     -  2004 - 2007

  • ARUMTEC  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2007 - 2011

  • Emc² Computer System  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 2011 - 2018

  • Lpe Services  - Gérant de société (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant freelance en informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages