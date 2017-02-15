Laurent ROUSSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MUNICIPALE- Chateaugay 1977 - 1984
-
COLLEGE LES PLANCHETTES- Clermont ferrand 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Technique Sidoine Apollinaire- Clermont ferrand
BEP Vente Action Marchande1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Claude Et Pierre Virlogeux- Riom 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Régionale Des Beaux-arts- Clermont ferrand 1994 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Ascr- Chateaugay 1982 - 1992
-
Badminton Club Chamalières- Chamalieres 2006 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent ROUSSET
-
Vit Ã :
CLERMONT FERRAND, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Papa d'une petite Louise.
Profession :
Artiste et enseignant
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
