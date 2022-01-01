Laurent THEUVENOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
53e Regiment De Transmission- Fribourg 1988 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent THEUVENOT
-
Vit Ã :
BESANCON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Laurent THEUVENOT a reconnu Laurent THEUVENOT sur la photo La 88/12 11ième Compagnie
-
Laurent THEUVENOT a reconnu Laurent THEUVENOT sur la photo La 88/12 11ième Compagnie