Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FORT MOSELLE- Metz 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Metz 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1984 - 1987
-
IUT INFO- Metz 1987 - 1990
-
Université De Metz- Metz 1990 - 1991
-
Université De Metz- Metz 1991 - 1992
Parcours club
-
FC DEVANT LES PONTS- Metz 1979 - 1981
-
FOOTBALL CLUB DE METZ- Metz 1981 - 1992
-
SPORA LUXEMBOURG- Luxembourg 1993 - 1996
-
FC SPORTING MERTZIG- Luxembourg 1996 - 2000
-
FC SWIFT HESPER- Hesperange 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Luxembourg Air Rescue- Luxembourg 1995 - 1996
-
INFOMAT - Analyste-Programmeur (Informatique)- Luxembourg 1996 - 1998
-
La Provençale Sarl Et Cie Secs- Luxembourg 1998 - 2000
-
Clt-ufa Rtl Group- Luxembourg 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent THILL
-
Vit à :
NORROY LE VENEUR, France
-
Né le :
9 juil. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFORMATICIEN
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
