Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Ronde- Bouchain 1970 - 1973
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Armentieres 1986 - 1989
-
FORMAT CONCEPT - Formateur (Production)- Dunkerque 1995 - 2015
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Armentieres 2006 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Verdun 1989 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent TINCHON
-
Vit Ã :
GRAVELINES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié avec deux enfants
Profession :
Responsable de formation informatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Espagne - Porto Rico
-
