Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VOLTAIRE- Tourcoing 1979 - 1981
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Tourcoing 1981 - 1985
-
Collège De L'europe- Tourcoing 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1990 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
16gc- Saarburg 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
La Redoute- WATTRELOS 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent VANDEMBROUCKE
-
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié et maintenant 4 enfants
Profession :
Technicien WMS
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4