Laurent VIGNERON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Grands-bois- Saint herblain 1970 - 1978
-
Collège Le Herault- Saint herblain 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes 1983 - 1988
-
SUPASA REALISATION PRODUCTION ET COMMUNICATION AUDIOVISUELLE- Paris 1988 - 1990
-
Audencia Business School- Nantes
Master Manager de Centre de Profit Diplôme RNCP niveau II Badge Diriger un Centre de Profit2018 - 2019
Parcours militaire
-
9ème Rcs- Nantes 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
La Samaritaine - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1991 - 1997
-
E.leclerc Atlantis - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint herblain 1997 - 2000
-
Fnac - Commercial (Commercial)- NANTES 2000 - 2011
-
HERTZ NANTES GARE - Manager d'équipe (Commercial)- Nantes
Manager d'équipe commerciale2011 - 2013
-
HERTZ NANTES AEROPORT - Adjoint Responsable d'Agence (Commercial)- Nantes 2013 - 2018
-
ABITHEA NANTES - Conseiller Immobilier (Commercial)- Nantes 2018 - 2019
-
ATELIER CAPIFRANCE NANTES - Conseiller Immobilier Indépendant (Auto Entrepreneur) (Commercial)- Nantes 2019 - 2022
-
FONCIA - Gestionnaire de copropriété (Autre)- Nantes 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent VIGNERON
-
Vit à :
SAINT HERBLAIN, France
-
Né le :
23 mai 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 1 enfant
Profession :
Conseiller immobilier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent VIGNERON a ajouté FONCIA à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent VIGNERON a ajouté ATELIER CAPIFRANCE NANTES à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent VIGNERON a ajouté ABITHEA NANTES à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent VIGNERON a ajouté HERTZ NANTES AEROPORT à son parcours professionnel
-
Laurent VIGNERON a ajouté Audencia Business School à son parcours scolaire