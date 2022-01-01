Laurent VIGNERON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • La Samaritaine  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1991 - 1997

  • E.leclerc Atlantis  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint herblain 1997 - 2000

  • Fnac  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  NANTES 2000 - 2011

  • HERTZ NANTES GARE  - Manager d'équipe (Commercial)

     -  Nantes

    Manager d'équipe commerciale

    2011 - 2013

  • HERTZ NANTES AEROPORT  - Adjoint Responsable d'Agence (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 2013 - 2018

  • ABITHEA NANTES  - Conseiller Immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 2018 - 2019

  • ATELIER CAPIFRANCE NANTES  - Conseiller Immobilier Indépendant (Auto Entrepreneur) (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 2019 - 2022

  • FONCIA  - Gestionnaire de copropriété (Autre)

     -  Nantes 2022 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurent VIGNERON

  • Vit à :

    SAINT HERBLAIN, France

  • Né le :

    23 mai 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    Conseiller immobilier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

