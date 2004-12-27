Lea PERROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BERGEON STE LUCE- Blaye 2007 - 2009
-
Ecole Pierre Malbeteau (Blaye)- Blaye 2009 - 2015
-
Collège Sébastien Vauban- Blaye 2015 - 2019
-
Lycée Jaufré Rudel- Blaye 2019 - 2022
-
Université Bordeaux Montaigne- Pessac 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lea PERROT
-
Vit Ã :
BLAYE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 dÃ©c. 2004 (17 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Lea PERROT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jaufré Rudel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lea PERROT a ajoutÃ© Collège Sébastien Vauban Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lea PERROT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Pierre Malbeteau (Blaye) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lea PERROT a ajoutÃ© BERGEON STE LUCE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lea PERROT a ajoutÃ© Université Bordeaux Montaigne Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lea PERROT a reconnu Fabien PERROT sur la photo 2 elec
-
Lea PERROT a reconnu StÃ©phgane AUGÃ‰ sur la photo 1ère ESAC