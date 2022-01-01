Leandre MULOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Ronchin 1982 - 1989
-
Collège Sainte-claire- Lille 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Gernez Rieux- Ronchin 1992 - 1993
-
DELASALLE- Lille 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Notre-dame D'annay- Lille 1993 - 1994
-
LT LA RUCHE- Lille 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Notre-dame D'annay- Lille 1995 - 1996
-
Cepreco école De La Cci- Roubaix 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB RONCHINOIS- Ronchin 1983 - 1988
-
COSFT- Faches thumesnil 1987 - 1991
-
RC FACHES- Faches thumesnil 1991 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Leandre MULOT
-
Vit à :
MONS-EN-PÉVÈLE, France
-
Né le :
29 janv. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Intermittent du spectacle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Michaël LIENART sur la photo cm2 1989
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Franck WULFRANCK sur la photo cm2 1989
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Léandre MULOT sur la photo cm2 1989
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Bruno DUPONT sur la photo cm2 1989
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Michael COUTURE sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Jerome ALMEIDA sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Leandre MULOT sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Léandre MULOT sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Sebastien COQUETTE sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Cedric DEKEYSER sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Franck TUYBENS sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Gérald AUGUSTYNEN sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Jordan BACHELET sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a reconnu Léandre MULOT sur la photo Pupilles
-
Leandre MULOT a ajouté Cepreco école De La Cci à son parcours scolaire