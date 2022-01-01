Lecomte LAURENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Eed 10

     -  Mourmelon le grand 1989 - 1990

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Lecomte LAURENT

  • Vit Ã  :

    NANTES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    7 avril 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :