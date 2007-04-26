Lénaïg LE CLECH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Sainte Jeanne D'arc- Langonnet 2011 - 2019
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc- Gourin 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lénaïg LE CLECH
-
Vit à :
LANGONNET, France
-
Née le :
26 avril 2007 (15 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Lénaïg LE CLECH a ajouté Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Lénaïg LE CLECH a ajouté école Sainte Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire