RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bernin
Lionel AVOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ROMAINS- Annecy 1974 - 1975
-
Ecole De Nonglard (Lovagny)- Lovagny 1975 - 1980
-
ECOLE SAINT MICHEL- Annecy
CM2 Rouge1980 - 1981
-
Collège Saint-michel- Annecy
6ieme2 5ieme1 4ieme1 3ieme11981 - 1985
-
Lycée Saint-michel- Annecy
2nd41985 - 1986
-
Lycée Mont Blanc René Dayve- Passy 1986 - 1988
-
Iut2 Département Info Com- Grenoble 1988 - 1990
-
Université De Technologie De Compiègne- Compiegne 1990 - 1993
Parcours club
-
SGA- Annecy
Petit patineur... avec Colette Sauvageot Ã l'Ã©poque1977 - 1981
-
CSGG- Grenoble 1988 - 2004
-
Grenoble-isère Métropole Patinage- Grenoble
Membre du conseil d'administration2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Pépinière- Paris
DÃ©tachÃ© scientifique du contingent au CEA Saclay1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Atos Origin (Atos)- VILLEURBANNE 1994 - 2000
-
Marben- Lyon 1994 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lionel AVOT
-
Vit Ã :
BERNIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 dÃ©c. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo Maternelle 74/74 Mlle Vagnoux
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo CM1 79/80 Mme Montéro
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo CE2 78/79 Mme Montéro
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo Maternelle 75/76 Mme Fourcade
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo Génie Informatique Promo 1993
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo CE1 77/78 Mme Montéro
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo CP 76/77 Mr Mouchet
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo 2nd4 85/86 Mme Furcy
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo 3e1 84/85 Mr Boisseaux
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo 4e1 83/84 Mr Renand
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo 5e1 82/83 Pere Seguin
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo 6e2 81/82 Mme Brun
-
Lionel AVOT a reconnu Lionel AVOT sur la photo CM2 Rouge Mme Pini