Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Landerneau
Eleve1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Landerneau
Bac STI Genie Mécanique1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Chaptal- Saint brieuc 1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Chaptal- Saint brieuc
BTS productique mécanique2000 - 2002
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION AFPI BRETAGNE- Landivisiau
CQPM Gestion industriel. la seule année ou la session c'est passer à landi2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
GEMINOX - Technicien méthode (Production)- Saint thegonnec
Organisation de la fabrication2003 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Camping Cala Gogo- Saint cyprien 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lionel BEGOT
-
Vit à :
LANDIVISIAU, France
-
Né le :
1 sept. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien méthodes
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
