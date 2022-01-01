RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Plouha
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Colombier- Dun sur auron 1964 - 1971
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Saint amand montrond 1971 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
BAN- Saint raphael 1975 - 1975
-
Ban Nimes-garons- Nimes 1976 - 1982
-
ECOLE DU PERSONNEL VOLANT SECTION NAERI- Nimes 1976 - 1977
-
Flotille 21f- Nimes 1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog)- Montlucon 1982 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lionel BOUILLER
-
Vit Ã :
PLOUHA, France
-
NÃ© en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Voilà la tronche que j'avais en 1975 !!! On enlève quelques cheveux, on rajoute une moustache et quelques kilos et c'est presque moi maintenant !!!
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
