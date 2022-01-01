RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã CarcÃ¨s
Lionel BRUNEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Carces)- Carces 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Institution Sainte Jeanne D'arc- Brignoles 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Pré De Pâques- Brignoles 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Raynouard- Brignoles 1987 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lionel BRUNEL
-
Vit Ã :
CARCES, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 aoÃ»t 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Lionel BRUNEL a reconnu Lionel BRUNEL sur la photo 4ème A
-
Lionel BRUNEL a reconnu Lionel BRUNEL sur la photo 5 eme E
-
Lionel BRUNEL a reconnu Lionel BRUNEL sur la photo 2°D15
-
Lionel BRUNEL a reconnu Gilles FLORENS sur la photo 1ère S4
-
Lionel BRUNEL a reconnu Gilles FLORENS sur la photo 1ère S
-
Lionel BRUNEL a ajoutÃ© Collège Pré De Pâques Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lionel BRUNEL a ajoutÃ© Collège Institution Sainte Jeanne D'arc Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lionel BRUNEL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jules Ferry (Carces) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Lionel BRUNEL a ajoutÃ© Lycée Raynouard Ã son parcours scolaire